DFI.Money Market Cap Reaches $116.15 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $116.15 million and $81.44 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $3,009.31 or 0.04994294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00055735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00615159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036873 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

