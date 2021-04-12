DFI.Money (YFII) Price Reaches $2,884.19 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $111.32 million and approximately $61.68 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,884.19 or 0.04775268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00684539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042861 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

