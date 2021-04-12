DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DHT by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

