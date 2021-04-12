Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,273.96 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62).

LON DGE traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,162 ($41.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,979.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,877.82. The firm has a market cap of £73.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

DGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.