Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of DRNA opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,256. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

