DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $36,554.74 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $36,554.74 or 0.60867129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and approximately $128,312.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 936 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

