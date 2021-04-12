Digital Insurance Token Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00515947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.