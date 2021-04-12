Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $14.63 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.10 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

