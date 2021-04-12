Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Cap of $14.38 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.68 or 0.00375653 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002151 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001742 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.