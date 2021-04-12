Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Digital Transformation Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Digital Transformation Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DTOCU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

There is no company description available for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

