DigitalBits Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $64.56 million and $2.05 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00467751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.35 or 0.04125245 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

