DigitalNote Price Down 20.8% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $20.61 million and approximately $171,084.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00515947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,037,077,943 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,890,480 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

