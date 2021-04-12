Digitex City (DGTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

