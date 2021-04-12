Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.