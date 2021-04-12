Digitex Hits Market Capitalization of $21.69 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $21.69 million and $2.72 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

