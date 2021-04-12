Digitex Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

