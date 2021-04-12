Dimecoin Price Up 14.5% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $2,803.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003373 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003848 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.09 or 0.00599229 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

