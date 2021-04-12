Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,953 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of NetApp worth $92,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

