Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of American Water Works worth $89,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,324,000 after buying an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.