Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of Brunswick worth $95,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

