Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.89% of LCI Industries worth $94,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $135.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.