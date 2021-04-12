Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Watts Water Technologies worth $90,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,785 shares of company stock worth $3,245,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

