Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $89.76 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of Visteon worth $89,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter.

VC opened at $118.21 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

