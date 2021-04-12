Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.60 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.88% of Casella Waste Systems worth $90,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.62 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

