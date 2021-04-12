Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.77 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.33% of PC Connection worth $90,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 320,125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PC Connection by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PC Connection by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.