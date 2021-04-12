Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.11 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.51% of WD-40 worth $91,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WD-40 by 72.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WD-40 by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $280.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.80 and its 200-day moving average is $270.11. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

