Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.83 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.71% of Universal worth $91,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,572,000 after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 192,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Universal by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 130,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

