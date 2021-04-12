Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.33 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $92,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

