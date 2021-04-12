Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $93.35 Million Stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.75% of The Providence Service worth $93,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,349.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $156.30.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

