Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.23 Million Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.91% of Big Lots worth $94,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

