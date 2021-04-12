Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.80 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of STAG Industrial worth $94,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.91 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.