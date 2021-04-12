Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Arista Networks worth $90,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $315.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.