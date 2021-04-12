Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of NCR worth $90,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NCR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NCR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

