Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.62% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $91,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of GBX opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

