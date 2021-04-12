Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of ExlService worth $90,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

