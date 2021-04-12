Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,804 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of Hubbell worth $90,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

