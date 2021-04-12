Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,941 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Fair Isaac worth $89,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $518.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $287.15 and a 52 week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

