Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of BHP Group worth $91,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

