Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.17% of SL Green Realty worth $91,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

