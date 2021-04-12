Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $91,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $296.52 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.92 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.