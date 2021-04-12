Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Enphase Energy worth $94,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

ENPH opened at $151.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.