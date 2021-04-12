Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.05% of Verint Systems worth $90,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,438 shares of company stock worth $4,099,460 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

VRNT stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

