Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,077,017 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.64% of Macy’s worth $92,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

