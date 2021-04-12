Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,393,109 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.10% of Callaway Golf worth $92,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

