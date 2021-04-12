Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 195,635 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.03% of Merit Medical Systems worth $93,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

MMSI opened at $61.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

