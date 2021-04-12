Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 312,609 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $90,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 340,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

