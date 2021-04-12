Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 697,520 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 697,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.26% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $91,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.