Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 76,988 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.54% of Sonic Automotive worth $89,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

