Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 77,247 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.22% of Tenet Healthcare worth $94,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on THC. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of THC stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.