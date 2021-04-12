Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,927 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.53% of Worthington Industries worth $94,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,931,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $7,355,722. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of WOR opened at $66.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

